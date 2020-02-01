Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$0.80 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Athabasca Oil stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 671,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,265. The firm has a market cap of $209.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$192.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

