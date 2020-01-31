Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Receives $53.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Athene stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Athene has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Athene will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,788.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,590. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 12.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

