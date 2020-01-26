Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.36. Athersys shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 658,126 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Athersys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $208.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of ($0.36) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at $584,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 30.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 31.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,027,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 246,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 205,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Athersys by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

