ATI Physical Therapy Opens 10 New Clinics, in 6 States in December, Closing Out Another High-Growth Year

Bolingbrook, Ill., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation’s largest providers of physical therapy services, is proud to announce a tremendous year of growth with 69 total clinic openings throughout the country, including 10 new clinics opening this month alone. This figure, along with significant performance data from the rest of 2019, shows notable progress for the company, as measured by key metrics of new clinic openings and same-store growth.

Throughout October and November of 2019, 14 clinics opened across the country, including seven new clinic locations over the course of 10 days in Texas and South Carolina, two states which ATI has seen an increased need for physical therapy services, along with Michigan, Arizona and points in between. ATI attributes its growth and continued progress to results-driven, patient-centered care, along with delivering a trusted experience that patients expect and can rely upon.

“For me, opening new clinic locations is exciting. It’s an opportunity to bring needed physical therapy services to more people to help improve their health and quality of life. These openings reflect the proven, measurable results and value that physical therapy provides throughout the country,” said Labeed Diab, Chief Executive Officer of ATI. “I’m proud to lead an organization that contributes to consistent, high standards of care and helps patients understand the benefits of physical therapy. While these recent accomplishments are a result of ATI’s collective hard work and clinical excellence over many years, we continue to find ways to improve our organization every day for the benefit of our patients and team members.”

“A sign of a healthy organization is its ability to grow,” said Nate Bard, Chief Growth Officer. “ATI is on a great track for continued growth and is headed towards leading the industry in changing how consumers think about and utilize physical therapy services.”

The clinics opening this month are in 10 cities across six different states, including:

• West Chester, Pennsylvania

• Dallas, Texas

• Lewes, Delaware

• Austin, Texas

• Spring Branch, Texas

• Annapolis, Maryland

• Lucas, Texas

• Ellicott City, Maryland

• Cullman, Alabama

• Goshen, Indiana

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has close to 900 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $5 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit .

