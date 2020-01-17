Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Shares of Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) rose 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 414,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 55,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 million and a PE ratio of -38.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

