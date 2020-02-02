Atkore International Group (ATKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Atkore International Group has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.80-3.90 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.71 million for the quarter. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 77.45%.

ATKR opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. Atkore International Group has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $931,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,207.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock worth $3,527,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

