Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.50

Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.24, with a volume of 9605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 77.45%. The company had revenue of $501.71 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,207.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 58,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,420,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $3,527,701. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,974,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,773,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after buying an additional 568,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after buying an additional 426,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,990,000 after buying an additional 163,083 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

