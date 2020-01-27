Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AAME stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

