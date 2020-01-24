Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.85. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades