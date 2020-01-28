Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACBI opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $388.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

