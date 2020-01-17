Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NASDAQ:BNS) Head to Head Analysis

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $104.81 million 3.76 $28.53 million $1.08 16.68 Bank of Nova Scotia $35.10 billion 1.93 $6.31 billion $5.37 10.36

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bank of Nova Scotia 0 6 3 0 2.33

Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $76.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.97%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 45.08% 8.82% 1.09% Bank of Nova Scotia 17.99% 13.65% 0.85%

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It is also involved in the provision of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers and advisors; wealth management solutions, such as private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services, as well as asset management business focusing on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services, including corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives sales and trading; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 955 branches and approximately 3,644 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.