Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Financial Survey

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 45.08% 8.82% 1.09% Southern National Banc. of Virginia 23.91% 9.71% 1.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Southern National Banc. of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $104.81 million 3.69 $28.53 million $1.08 16.37 Southern National Banc. of Virginia $129.11 million 2.87 $33.69 million $1.39 11.04

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. Southern National Banc. of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern National Banc. of Virginia beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.