Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Trading Up 6.7% on Earnings Beat

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s stock price were up 6.7% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.87, approximately 212,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 78,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $413.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

