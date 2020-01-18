Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) versus CleanSpark (NYSE:CLSKD) Critical Review

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) and Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Atlantic Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $4.53 million 5.27 -$26.12 million N/A N/A Atlantic Power $282.30 million 0.94 $36.80 million $0.16 15.13

Atlantic Power has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Atlantic Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Power 16.18% 743.78% 4.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CleanSpark and Atlantic Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlantic Power 0 2 0 0 2.00

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 260.40%. Atlantic Power has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.97%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Atlantic Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Atlantic Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Atlantic Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlantic Power beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users. It also provides turnkey microgrid implementation services, microgid design and engineering, project development consulting, and solar photovoltaic installation and consulting. In addition, the company offers mPulse software suite, a modular platform that enables fine-grained control of a Microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that provides a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. Further, it converts various materials, including municipal solid waste, municipal sewage sludge, food and cooking waste, petroleum sludge and oily wastes, animal manures, cellulosic and non-cellulosic biomass, energy crops, scrap tires, and coal into SynGas. The company's SynGas is used as clean, renewable, environmentally friendly, and warming fuel for power plants and motor vehicles; and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Bountiful, Utah.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements. The company was founded on June 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, MA.