Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 709,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,214. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,370.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 856,324 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 268.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

