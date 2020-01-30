Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AY. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,906. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -159.63 and a beta of 0.52. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 268.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

