Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.00. Atlantica Yield posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantica Yield.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 1,370.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 856,324 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 81.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,202,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 538,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the second quarter worth $9,305,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 180.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 493,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 317,978 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,106. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.96 and a beta of 0.52.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Yield (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com