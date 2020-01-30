Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Up 10.8% in January

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AY opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -157.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlantica Yield by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 794,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth about $7,939,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Atlantica Yield by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Atlantica Yield by 669.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 41.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

