Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAWW. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $721.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $648.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

