ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $40.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.31. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATLKY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. ATLAS COPCO AB/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

