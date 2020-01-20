ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

