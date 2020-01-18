ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.43

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 42336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

ATLKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DNB Markets lowered ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.31.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

