Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

