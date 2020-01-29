Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd (CVE:AEP) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, 19,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 49,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engineers, manufactures, and sells trusses and engineered wood products in Canada. The company offers trusses, floor panels, and wall panels; and distributes I-joists, engineered beams, roof trusses, floor joists, floor trusses, and windows and doors, as well as provides design, engineering, permitting, and project management and site assembly services.

