Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $142.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.15.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.85. 1,993,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,553. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27, a PEG ratio of 136.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.28.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.79 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlassian by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund