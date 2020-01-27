Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Atlassian stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.25. 62,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $150.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?