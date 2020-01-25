Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $150.71 and last traded at $148.56, with a volume of 2103757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.64.

The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.34, a PEG ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

