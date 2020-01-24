Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.03-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.Atlassian also updated its FY20 guidance to ~$1.03-1.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $12.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.35. 5,512,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,758. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.33, a PEG ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.27.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

