Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-399 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.11 million.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.03-1.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $150.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.00.

TEAM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.75 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

