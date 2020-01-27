Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $146.79 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $150.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -137.19, a P/E/G ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 391,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.4% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 383,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 499.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlassian by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

