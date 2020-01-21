Atlassian (TEAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TEAM opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27, a P/E/G ratio of 134.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price target on Atlassian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $150.00 price target on Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

