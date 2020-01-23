Atlassian’s (TEAM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Atlassian stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.64. 2,334,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average of $129.28. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Atlassian by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

