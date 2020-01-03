ATLPlus Makes Parking Easier for Atlanta Customers

ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announces the deployment of the Mobile + Parking program in Atlanta, as the first parking operator in the United States to expand its offering of mobile payment options to five apps. Mobile + Parking was developed by the City of Atlanta and ATLPlus, an Atlanta-focused group within SP+’s municipal division that provides the parking enforcement, meter maintenance, collection and processing services for the City.

Mobile + Parking launches in December 2019, and offers ATLPlus customers the option of choosing from five mobile parking apps to pay for street parking in Atlanta, including , , , and .

“The City of Atlanta is excited to introduce the Mobile + Parking program. We are dedicated to creating a customer focused parking program with easy to use and accessible payment options. The launch of this new technology supports the City of Atlanta’s commitment to providing the highest level of customer service and parking accessibility while effectively managing the curb space,” commented Calvin Watts, Senior Transportation Manager for the City of Atlanta.

“Many customers want to pay securely online rather than at a meter, so they can manage the time and location at their convenience. With the freedom to choose from multiple mobile parking apps, customers can now decide which option works best for them,” offered Jason Sutton, Regional Manager, Municipal Services for SP+.

Atlanta customers can download one of the Mobile + Parking apps from the App Store or Google Play to create an account and manage the parking session with payments, timing and alerts.

For the month of December, ATLPlus and the City of Atlanta are offering the first hour free for new customers who enter the promo code TRYAPP during their first Mobile + Parking session. Additional information can be found at ATLPlusMobility and MobilePlusParking.

“SP+ is privileged to have a partner in the City of Atlanta that prioritizes the customer experience and is committed to providing the most innovative parking solutions in the industry. The creative application of innovative technology empowers us to successfully manage the dynamic curb space as transportation models evolve,” commented Bob Kamper, Vice President, Municipal Services for SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.

