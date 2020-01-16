ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 207,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ATN International has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $895.42 million, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.29.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. National Securities initiated coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ATN International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ATN International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

