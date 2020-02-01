ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATNI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of ATNI stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $925.80 million, a PE ratio of 5,787.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ATN International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ATN International by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ATN International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

