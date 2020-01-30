Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Guy Cavet Sells 10,000 Shares

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Guy Cavet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Guy Cavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $103,093.10.

Shares of BCEL opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Atreca in the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atreca in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 117.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 261.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?