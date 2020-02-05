Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 138,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,239. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Atreca news, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $690,193 in the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth $2,769,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
