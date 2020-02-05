Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 138,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,239. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $690,193 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth $2,769,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

