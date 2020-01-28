Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 831,100 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $92,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $103,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 261.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?