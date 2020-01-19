AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Douglas J. Seith Sells 25,471 Shares

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Douglas J. Seith sold 25,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $916,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AtriCure stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 109.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 41.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

