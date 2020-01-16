Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Short Interest Update

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATRI stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $703.50. 1,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $719.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $763.26. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.15. Atrion has a 1 year low of $675.34 and a 1 year high of $948.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 23.43%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total transaction of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,830.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Emile A. Battat bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $686.25 per share, with a total value of $686,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,026,846.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Atrion during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atrion during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

