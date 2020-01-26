Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $720.03 on Friday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $675.34 and a 1 year high of $948.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $722.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $758.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.15.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.45%.

In other news, Chairman Emile A. Battat acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,026,846.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total transaction of $197,077.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 186,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,652,000 after buying an additional 53,685 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,594,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,662,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,448,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

