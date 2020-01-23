Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.83

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.83 and last traded at C$14.81, with a volume of 7095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$14.09 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $612.30 million and a PE ratio of 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 126.66, a quick ratio of 126.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$16.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

