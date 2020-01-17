AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Short Interest Update

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 104,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of T opened at $38.03 on Friday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 192,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

