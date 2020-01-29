AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.005-184.817 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.09 billion.AT&T also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

AT&T stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 56,384,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,115,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. AT&T has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

