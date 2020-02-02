AT&T (NYSE:T) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about AT&T (NYSE:T) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a coverage optimism score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AT&T’s analysis:

Shares of T stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution