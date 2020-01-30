AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% (implying ~$184-186 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.04 billion.AT&T also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:T traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,949,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,122,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. AT&T has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

