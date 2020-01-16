Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock.

ATQT stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 36.50 ($0.48). 14,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,589. Attraqt Group has a one year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $65.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.39.

About Attraqt Group

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for visual merchandising and search services to online retailers in the United Kingdom, other European countries, North America, and internationally. Its software as a service platform enhances the conversion of browsers into buyers through onsite search, online merchandising, and e-commerce personalization for online retailers.

