aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Trading Up 13.5%

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) rose 13.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.83, approximately 400,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,261,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

LIFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

