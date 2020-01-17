AUB Group (ASX:AUB) Trading 1.6% Higher

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) shares traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$13.31 ($9.44) and last traded at A$12.50 ($8.87), 110,484 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$12.30 ($8.72).

The company has a market cap of $950.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$11.49.

In other AUB Group news, insider Michael(Mike) Emmett 276,029 shares of AUB Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th.

About AUB Group (ASX:AUB)

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

