Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $212.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

